HONG KONG, Aug 13 — Hong Kong shares finished with small losses today as concerns about the lack of progress in US stimulus talks offset hopes for the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.05 per cent, or 13.35 points, to 25,230.67.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, adding 1.46 points to 3,320.73, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange edged up 0.06 per cent, or 1.35 points, to 2,216.47. — AFP