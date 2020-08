EU calls for intensified efforts to solve trade disputes with US

A European Union flag flies outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, December 19, 2019. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Aug 13 — The European Union yesterday called for intensified efforts to resolve trade disputes with the United States after Washington kept in place tariffs on European aircraft and other goods.

“The Commission acknowledges the decision of the US not to exacerbate the ongoing aircraft dispute by increasing tariffs on European products,” an EU official said.

“The EU believes that both sides should now build on this decision and intensify their efforts to find a negotiated solution to the ongoing trade irritants.” — Reuters