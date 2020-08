The capital’s benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.3 per cent to 6,172.75 points, building on strong gains across Europe yesterday. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 12 — London’s stock market rose at the start of trading today, as official data revealed Britain’s economy slowly recovering from a record recession

The capital’s benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.3 per cent to 6,172.75 points, building on strong gains across Europe yesterday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 index fell 0.2 per cent to 12,923.47 points at the open today, while the Paris CAC 40 was flat at 5,026.60. — AFP