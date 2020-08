A woman wearing a face mask walks past a stocks display board outside Exchange Square in Hong Kong July 16, 2020, as the city experiences another spike in coronavirus cases. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, Aug 12 — Hong Kong shares closed with healthy gains today, with airlines boosted by a report saying transfer flights through the city to China could resume soon.

The Hang Seng Index added 1.42 per cent, or 353.34 points, to 25,244.02.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.63 per cent, or 21.02 points, to 3,319.27, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 1.26 per cent, or 28.34 points, to 2,215.11. — AFP