Tokyo stocks open higher following US gains

TOKYO, Aug 11 ― Tokyo stocks opened higher today following gains on Wall Street, as Japanese markets resumed trade after a long weekend.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.79 per cent, or 175.57 points, to 22,505.51 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.92 per cent, or 14.26 points, to 1,561.00.

“US shares were mixed, with the Dow gaining for seven days and the tech index (Nasdaq) falling,” said Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist at Okasan Online Securities.

“Tokyo shares are likely to seesaw this week,” he said.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.3 per cent and the broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent. But the tech-rich Nasdaq was down 0.4 per cent as investors eyed uncertain data and an elusive deal on a new emergency spending package.

Japanese markets have been stagnating since June due to “opposing factors”, Rakuten Securities chief strategist Masayuki Kubota said in a note.

“The development of vaccines against the coronavirus has been progressing faster than expected... but infections are spreading in the US, Europe and Japan,” he said.

“US President Trump is also adopting a tough stance against China,” with measures against TikTok and WeChat, he said.

In Tokyo trading, SoftBank Group, which is scheduled to announce financial results later in the day, dropped 1.27 per cent to ¥6,438 (RM254.98).

Automakers were higher, with Honda jumping 4.12 per cent to ¥2,653, Nissan up 3.90 per cent to ¥396.9, and Toyota rising 1.49 per cent to ¥6,981.

Sony dipped 0.29 per cent to¥ 8,500.

The dollar traded at ¥106.10 in early Asian trade, against ¥105.95 in New York late yesterday. ― AFP