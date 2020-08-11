Asian stocks set for cautious start amid renewed US-China tensions

Pedestrians look at a quotation board displaying the share price numbers on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo. Japan's Nikkei 225 futures slipped 0.04 per cent. — AFP pic

BOSTON, Aug 11 ― Asian stocks were set for a cautious start today, following a mixed Wall Street session and as investors eyed stalled US stimulus efforts and worsening strains between Washington and Beijing over Hong Kong.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.05 per cent in early trading.

Japan's Nikkei 225 futures slipped 0.04 per cent. Tokyo markets were closed for a public holiday yesterday.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.43 per cent.

“The very subdued start to the week in all time zones Monday looks like persisting in Asia today,” Ray Attrill, Head of FX Strategy at National Australia Bank, told Reuters via email.

Attrill noted little progress on the next round of US fiscal stimulus, more tit-for-tat posturing between China and the US, and a light calendar for Asian financial markets.

Asked yesterday if he would respond to new Chinese sanctions on 11 US citizens, including Republican lawmakers, President Donald Trump said he had already responded with sanctions on Hong Kong and Chinese officials last week.

However, Trump also added that the Phase 1 trade deal with China means “very little,” which could set the stage for further tension when officials from both countries meet on Saturday to review progress over the first six months of the agreement.

US stocks were mixed yesterday. The Dow jumped 1 per cent, the S&P 500 inched up and the Nasdaq closed lower as investors extended a rotation into value stocks from heavyweight technology-related names.

US congressional leaders and Trump administration officials said yesterday they were ready to resume negotiations on a coronavirus aid deal but talks remained deadlocked as Democrats said Republicans needed to meet them in the middle.

Also yesterday, China imposed sanctions on 11 US citizens including lawmakers from Trump's Republican Party in response to Washington's imposition of sanctions on Hong Kong and Chinese officials accused of curtailing political freedoms there.

The dollar gained, but analysts said this move was likely unsustainable.

“US-China tensions continue to simmer, and are providing support to the dollar,” strategists at Commonwealth Bank of Australia wrote in a note today. “But we doubt US-China tensions can derail the well-established dollar downtrend.”

The dollar index rose 0.18 per cent, with the euro up 0.03 per cent to US$1.174 (RM4.92).

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.01 per cent versus the greenback at 105.95 per dollar.

The Australian dollar was flat versus the greenback at US$0.715.

The Korean won weakened 0.01 per cent versus the greenback at 1,185.73 per dollar.

Oil rose, supported by the Chinese producer price data, rising energy demand and hopes for an agreement in the United States on more coronavirus-related economic stimulus.

US crude were up 0.12 per cent to US$41.99 per barrel and Brent was flat on the day. ― Reuters