Gold strides further above US$2,000 per oz, US dollar weakens

Gold set a new record after scaling US$2,000 for the first time on August 5, 2020. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Aug 5 — Gold pushed further past US$2,000 (RM8,436) an ounce yesterday in the face of a weak dollar and expectations of more stimulus measures for the pandemic-ravaged global economy, while stocks in Europe and on Wall Street rallied on encouraging corporate earnings.

Oil prices rose to their highest since early March on a big drop in US crude inventories and on the weak dollar, which was pushed lower by data showing euro zone business activity returned to modest growth in July.

The final Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) from IHS Markit climbed to 54.9 from June's 48.5, better than a 54.8 flash estimate, indicating significant improvement consistent with the continued easing of lockdowns, analysts said.

Gold set a new record after scaling US$2,000 for the first time on Tuesday, as investors seek a store of value on fears government stimulus in response to the pandemic will trigger inflation, devalue other assets and keep bond yields low.

Spot gold prices rose 1 per cent to US$2,037.98 an ounce, after earlier reaching a record US$2,055.10. US gold futures hit a record US$2,070.30 and settled up 1.4 per cent at US$2,049.30.

The US dollar standard of the past 50 years is being openly questioned because of the US Federal Reserve's enormous increase in money supply, said Ryan Giannotto, director of research at alternative ETF provider GraniteShares.

“The US dollar is collapsing under the weight of US$3 trillion in printed dollars, this all comes out in the wash with higher gold prices,” Giannotto said.

Gold has gained nearly 35 per cent so far in 2020 and is one of the year's best-performing assets.

Concerns that the US economy is stalling amid a surge in coronavirus cases has increased calls for more fiscal aid, a move stock investors have welcomed.

Officials drew lines in the sand after more than a week of discussions about a new round of coronavirus relief. A leading White House negotiator in talks with congressional Democrats and some Senate Republicans said they viewed Friday as the deadline to reach a deal or drop talks.

A surprise quarterly profit from Walt Disney Co and a slate of upbeat results from healthcare companies lifted sentiment on Wall Street, while European shares rose on a slate of positive results. Disney shares jumped 8.8 per cent.

In Europe, the broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.3 per cent at 1,417.05. London-listed mining groups Rio Tinto , BHP Group and Glencore provided the biggest boost, lifting the broader mining index up 4.0 per cent on the back of stronger metal prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.4 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.6 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.5 per cent at, posting a new record peak and closing high.

MSCI's benchmark for global equity markets rose 0.8 per cent to 563.81, less than 3 per cent from its all-time high in February. Emerging markets stocks rose 1.2 per cent.

The US dollar extended losses after US private payrolls growth slowed sharply in July, pointing to a loss of momentum in the labor market and overall economic recovery as new Covid-19 infections spread across the United States.

The ADP National Employment Report showed private payrolls increased by 167,000, far less than an increase of 1.5 million economists polled by Reuters had forecast. U.S. Treasury yields rose after the report, halting their recent trend lower.

The US dollar index fell 0.301 4.0 per cent, with the euro up 0.5 4.0 per cent to US$1.1859.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1 4.0 per cent versus the greenback at 105.61 per dollar.

The US government bond yield curve steepened as the prospect of increased supply in longer-dated debt dampened prices following the Treasury Department's announcement that it would borrow more this quarter than previously anticipated.

The 10-year US Treasury note rose 3.8 basis points to yield 0.5510 4.0 per cent.

Oil prices rose. Brent crude futures settled up 74 cents at US$45.17 a barrel, while US crude futures added 49 cents to end at US$42.19 a barrel. —Reuters