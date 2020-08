Pedestrians walk in front of an electronic quotation board displaying share prices from the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo July 31, 2020. — AFP pic

TOKYO, Aug 4 — Tokyo stocks opened higher today, extending the rallies of the previous session as a cheap yen and gains on Wall Street supported market sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.98 per cent or 218.00 points at 22,413.38 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.18 per cent or 17.94 points to 1,540.58. — AFP