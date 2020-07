A waiter wearing a protective face mask stands outside a restaurant in Piazza dei Signori July 25, 2020 in Verona, northern Italy. — AFP pic

ROME, July 31 — Italy’s gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 12.4 per cent in the second quarter, Italy’s national statistics bureau Istat said today, plunging the country into recession.

GDP fell by 17.3 per cent compared with the year-ago second quarter, Istat said, as the coronavirus lockdown took a dramatic toll on the eurozone’s third-largest economy. — AFP