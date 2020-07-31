European equities mostly down in early deals

In Frankfurt, the DAX 30 edged 0.1 per cent higher to 12,393.05 points. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, July 31 — European stocks mostly fell in early deals today as companies reported massive losses and countries sharp economic contractions.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies shed 0.2 per cent to 5,980.87 points compared with the closing level yesterday as both NatWest bank and airline group IAG both announced huge losses.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index dropped 0.1 per cent to 4,847.06 points as France said it suffered a record 13.8 per cent plunge in GDP in the second quarter.

In Frankfurt, the DAX 30 edged 0.1 per cent higher to 12,393.05 points. — AFP