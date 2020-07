The headquarters of the World Trade Organisation in Geneva April 12, 2017. WTO members today failed to agree on appointing an interim chief. — Reuters pic

GENEVA, July 31 — The World Trade Organisation announced today that its members had failed to agree on appointing one of its four deputy directors-general as an interim chief, underlining the deadlock in the institution.

“We were not able to get a consensus,” WTO spokesman Keith Rockwell told a press conference. Director-General Roberto Azevedo is leaving his post a year early at the end of August. — AFP