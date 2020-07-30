Tokyo stocks open higher on dovish Fed comments

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.35 per cent or 77.78 points at 22,474.89 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.31 per cent or 4.84 points to 1,553.88.. — AFP pic

TOKYO, July 30 — Tokyo stocks opened higher today extending rallies on Wall Street as the Federal Reserve again stressed it would maintain its highly accommodative policy of near-zero rates and asset purchases.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.35 per cent or 77.78 points at 22,474.89 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.31 per cent or 4.84 points to 1,553.88.

“Japanese shares are seen supported by rallies on Wall Street” after the US central bank stressed it would keep its loose monetary policy, Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex, said in a commentary.

The resurgence in coronavirus cases in recent weeks is weighing on US economic activity, and a recovery will depend both on checking the virus and on government aid, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said.

The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) held the benchmark lending rate at zero as expected.

“Investors liked what they heard from Chair Powell,” Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp, said in a note.

“For me, the Fed’s view can be summed up in the response Powell gave to a question about the need for additional fiscal and monetary support,” he said.

“The political message to Congress came through loud and clear, as Powell said those people would struggle to pay their bills or even remain in their homes.”

The dollar fetched ¥105.03 (RM4.24) in early Asian trade, against ¥104.93 in New York.

In Tokyo, some exporters were higher, with Toyota trading up 0.75 per cent at ¥6,481, Canon up 1.28 per cent at ¥1,820.5 and game giant Nintendo up 0.42 per cent ¥47,470.

ANA Holdings was up 0.72 per cent at ¥2,239.5 despite its announcement it saw a record quarterly loss worth one billion dollars as the coronavirus continues to hammer the global aviation industry.

In New York, the Dow ended up 0.6 per cent at 26,539.57. — AFP