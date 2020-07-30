Japan’s government pension fund keeping eye on global macro-economic policy amid outbreak, says president

Since the current financial year started in April, Japan’s government has compiled two extra budgets for a stimulus package, worth ¥233.9 trillion in total, aiming to cushion the economic blow from the outbreak. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, July 30 — Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the world’s largest pension fund, has been closely watching global macro-economic policies since the coronavirus outbreak as these measures may affect markets, the president said.

“As authorities in the world have conducted large-scale fiscal and monetary policy, one of our focus points is how such measures would affect markets,” Masataka Miyazono, who took over as president in April, said in a interview with Reuters yesterday.

GPIF managed ¥150.6 trillion (RM6 trillion) as of end-March and does not usually disclose its influences.

Since the current financial year started in April, Japan’s government has compiled two extra budgets for a stimulus package, worth ¥233.9 trillion in total, aiming to cushion the economic blow from the outbreak.

Rating agency Fitch yesterday lowered its outlook for Japan’s long-term foreign currency debt rating to negative from stable, citing the heavy blow from the coronavirus crisis and rising public debt.

“Currently we are not concerned (about such downgrading moves) but of course we should carefully monitor that point as an investor,” Miyazono said.

GPIF had reported a record quarterly loss of ¥17.71 trillion (US$168.6 billion) in the three months through March as global stock markets plunged during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But Miyazono said the fund’s investment philosophy of pursuing stable profits would not change.

GPIF in April raised its allocation target for foreign bonds to 25 per cent from 15 per cent and lowered domestic bonds allocation to 25 per cent from 35 per cent. Its portfolio is evenly split at 25 per cent each across domestic and foreign stocks and domestic and foreign bonds. — Reuters