Ringgit closes higher ahead of Fed meeting’s outcome

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — The ringgit resumed its uptrend today in line with emerging Asian currencies as the US dollar wobbled ahead of the outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policymaking committee meeting.

The ringgit finished at 4.2410/2470 against the US dollar from 4.2500/2560 at 6pm yesterday.

A dealer said sentiment towards the US dollar remained bearish as market players were expecting a “dovish statement” to come out of the meeting, which would be wrapped up later today.

“Market expectations of more US fiscal stimulus coming onstream and sharp increases in COVID-19 cases in the United States have shifted the direction of investors’ appetite towards Asian currencies,” he added.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mostly lower versus other benchmark currencies except the euro, against which it rose to 4.9819/9894 from 4.9840/9927 yesterday.

The local note decreased against the Singapore dollar to 3.0839/0892 from 3.0790/0838 previously, declined versus the Japanese yen to 4.0414/0475 from 4.0372/0441 and depreciated against the British pound to 5.4993/5079 from 5.4702/4796. — Bernama