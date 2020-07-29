Hong Kong economy shrinks nine per cent on-year in second quarter, says govt

A Star Ferry boat crosses Victoria Harbour in front of a skyline of buildings during sunset June 29, 2020. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, July 29 — Hong Kong’s economy shrunk nine per cent on year in the second quarter, the government said today, as the financial hub reels from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advance estimates showed the April-June contraction was just shy of the record-breaking 9.1 per cent plunge the city experienced in the first quarter and worse than the 8.3 per cent forecast in a Bloomberg News survey. The figure also marks a fourth straight contraction and plunges the city deeper into recession. — AFP