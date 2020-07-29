Asean MICE set to reopen at sustainable level from Q3-Q4 2021

On the local front, Malaysia has rolled out of various initiatives to boost domestic business events activities. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Asean’s meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) players predict that the industry may reopen to a more sustainable level from the third to fourth quarters of 2021.

Malaysian Association of Convention and Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers (MACEOS) president Datuk Vincent Lim said improving public confidence is key to reboot the industry that has been badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic-led restrictions.

He said on the local front, Malaysia has rolled out of various initiatives — among others “Meet in Malaysia Campaign”, which encompasses two simultaneous initiatives entitled “Let’s Meet Tomorrow” and “Let’s Meet Locally” programmes, to boost domestic business events activities.

The ongoing campaign runs until the end of next year to encourage MICE players to create their own events to bring more business to the local communities, he said during a webinar organised by the Asia Community Building Pledge Community titled “Asean MICE: Into Uncharted Waters”.

Philippine Association of Convention/Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers Inc (PACEOS) president Joel B. Pascual said further reopening of the MICE industry was key to rejuvenate the economy.

Hence, he said there was a need for players to send a strong message that they were responsible and always complied with standard operating procedures (SOPs), implemented to contain Covid-19 to boost confidence.

Meanwhile, Indonesia Exhibition Companies Association (IECA) chairman Hosea Andreas Runkat said most of businesses markets were promoting their products via business events, with business-to-business events seen gearing up at the beginning of this year.

Having said that, he reckoned the industry may need more government support, especially with MICE players facing financial constraints amid lower revenue and imposition of more restricted SOPs.

Besides ensuring at least one-metre spacing between individuals, number of attendees within an event venue must also must comply with the capacity limit.

Thailand Incentive and Convention Association (TICA) president Sumate Sudasna, meanwhile, urged government agencies to hold meetings using venues owned by its members to assist them stay in business.

In a move to revitalise the MICE industry, the Thai government has introduced public travel subsidisation programme “We Travel Together” with a budget of 22.4 billion baht to stimulate the country’s domestic tourism.

In 2019, trade exhibitions recorded a US$325 billion (RM1.4 trillion) in sales, contributing US$198 billion to the growth domestic product (GDP) and providing 3.2 million people with jobs globally.

MICE events attracted over 540,000 international business travellers to Malaysia last year, contributing RM3.9 billion in direct expenditure to the country and generated RM9.2 billion in economic impact. — Bernama