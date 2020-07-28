Wall Street retreats as Congress spars over stimulus

About 30 minutes into the trading session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had dropped 0.4 per cent to 26,475.74, while the broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.2 per cent to 3,231.38. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, July 28 — US stocks retreated at the open today, erasing some of yesterday’s gains amid a flurry of corporate earnings reports and division on Capitol Hill over a new round of stimulus.

About 30 minutes into the trading session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had dropped 0.4 per cent to 26,475.74, while the broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.2 per cent to 3,231.38.

The tech-dominated Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.5 per cent to 10,486.45 ahead of a key Congressional hearing tomorrow over the dominance of Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google.

In addition to the heavy week of company results to digest, investors will watch the Federal Reserve tomorrow for signals on how it will keep supporting the economy.

And the government on Thursday will release the first official data on the damage done to US GDP in the April-June quarter, which is expected to show a shocking collapse of around 35 per cent.

The combination is fuelling some reluctance among investors, but “Congress is doing its part to lend to the hesitancy, as it is laying the framework for contentious negotiations involving the next iteration of coronavirus fiscal support,” Patrick O’Hare of Briefing.com said in an analysis.

As expanded unemployment payments and a moratorium on evictions are set to expire, Senate Republicans late yesterday unveiled a US$1 trillion (RM4.3 trillion) support package that slashes additional weekly jobless benefits to US$200 a week from US$600, but also would offer a second round of US$1,200 payments to individuals and give funding to schools, provided they reopen.

That sets the stage for a showdown with Democrats who are pushing their US$3 trillion plan.

Among individual stocks, Dow components 3M and McDonald’s fell short in their earning results, along with Harley-Davidson and JetBlue.

McDonald’s dropped 2.0 per cent, while 3M fell 4.5 per cent, and Harley-Davidson plunged nearly eight per cent. JetBlue was up 0.1 per cent. — AFP