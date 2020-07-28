Ringgit holds steady against US dollar ahead of Fed meeting

A dealer said the ringgit’s uptrend would likely persist this week on the back of a weaker greenback as investors’ confidence were rattled by the escalation in the US-China spat and sharp increase in US Covid-19 cases. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — The ringgit held steady at the 4.25 level against the US dollar at the close today, ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy decision later this week.

The local currency finished at 4.2500/2560 against the US dollar from 4.2500/2550 at 6pm yesterday.

A dealer said the ringgit’s uptrend would likely persist this week on the back of a weaker greenback as investors’ confidence were rattled by the escalation in the US-China spat and sharp increase in US Covid-19 cases.

“The ringgit is expected to test below the 4.25 level ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision meeting on July 28-29,” he added.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mostly lower against other benchmark currencies, except against the Singapore dollar, where it rose to 3.0790/0838 from 3.0808/0851 yesterday.

The local note decreased versus the Japanese yen to 4.0372/0441 from 4.0346/0397 yesterday, depreciated against the British pound to 5.4702/4796 from 5.4587/4668 and weakened vis-a-vis the euro at 4.9840/9927 from 4.9746/9822 previously. — Bernama