Nissan forecasts US$6.4b annual net loss as virus bites

TOKYO, July 28 — Crisis-hit Japanese automaker Nissan today warned of a massive US$6.4 billion (RM27 billion) net loss for the current fiscal year as it reels from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nissan, which had delayed an annual forecast because of ongoing uncertainty, issued the warning as it reported a first-quarter net loss of 285.6 billion yen on plunging sales.

“These results... reflect a full quarter of Covid-19 disruption that we knew would undermine our performance in key markets,” chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta said announcing the results. — AFP