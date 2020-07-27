Japan revises down first-quarter corporate capex to 0.1 per cent year-on-year increase

An employee wearing a protective face mask and face guard works on the automobile assembly line at Kawasaki factory of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corp May 18, 2020. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, July 27 — Japanese companies increased spending on plant and equipment in January-March by just 0.1 per cent from the same period a year earlier, revised Ministry of Finance data showed today.

The MOF data was revised down from a preliminary reading of a much sharper 4.3 per cent increase in January-March.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, capital expenditure rose 3.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

The data, which is used to calculate revised gross domestic product figures, had to be revised as the ministry could not collect sufficient data for the preliminary capex figures due to coronavirus-related disruptions.

The government reported the second preliminary GDP data last month based on a MOF survey that had drawn fewer respondents than usual. Japan’s economy, the world’s third-largest, shrank a revised 2.2 per cent in the first quarter and was on course for a deeper slump in April-June.

The government will announce further revisions to the first-quarter GDP figures on August 3 reflecting the revised capital spending data from the finance ministry. — Reuters