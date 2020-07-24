US new home sales surge in June: government

File picture shows a home for sale in Santa Monica, California, March 21, 2017. — Reuters file

WASHINGTON, July 24 —Sales of new homes in the United States jumped 13.8 per cent in June from the previous month, the Commerce Department said today.

The June seasonally adjusted annual rate of 776,000 was well above expectations and 6.9 per cent above the same month last year, bringing the key sector to a level above where it was before the coronavirus pandemic walloped the world’s largest economy in March.

Growth was seen in every region, with the northeast, home to the largest early outbreak of Covid-19, seeing sales spike 89.7 per cent.

Inventory also tightened to 4.7 months from 5.5 months in May.

Analysts said the sector was supported by cheap mortgages following the Federal Reserve’s lowering of its benchmark lending rate in March to 0-0.25 per cent, as well as the easing of lockdowns meant to stop the coronavirus.

“Record-low mortgage rates and pent-up demand from the spring continue to be main drivers for the housing market this summer,” Joel Kan of the Mortgage Bankers Association said.

Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said home buyers appeared to defy rising coronavirus cases across the US.

“Sales rose across the country in June, despite the emerging second wave of Covid infections, which started to hit activity in the south in the final third of the month,” he wrote in an analysis.

However Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics warned that sales in the second quarter ending in June were on average 676,000 annualized, below the 701,000 annualised seen in the first quarter.

And with weekly jobless claim data indicating more than a million people newly filing for unemployment each week, Farooqi warned “ongoing weak labour market conditions could eventually impact households’ ability to purchase homes.” — AFP