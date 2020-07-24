UK retail sales extend rebound as lockdown lifted

British retail sales rebounded almost 14 per cent in June as non-essential shops reopened from lockdown. — AFP pic

LONDON, July 24 — British retail sales rebounded almost 14 per cent in June as non-essential shops reopened from lockdown, extending May’s 12-per cent gains after tumbling in April, official data showed today.

“In June, the volume of retail sales increased by 13.9 per cent when compared with May 2020 as non-food and fuel stores continue their recovery from the sharp falls experienced since the start of the coronavirus pandemic,” the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

“The two monthly increases in the volume of retail sales in May and June 2020 have brought total sales to a similar level as before the coronavirus pandemic.”

Overall UK retail sales had slumped by a record 18 per cent in April after the country entered full lockdown on March 23. — AFP