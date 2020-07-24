Strong Barbie sales limit Mattel's Q2 loss

In this file photo taken July 25, 2018 Barbie dolls, made by Mattel, are displayed on a shelf at a Target store in San Rafael, California. — Justin Sullivan/Getty Images North America pic via AFP

NEW YORK, July 24 — Better-than-expected sales of games and Barbie dolls helped offset much lower sales of Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price toys, limiting Mattel's losses in the second quarter, the toymaker said yesterday.

Mattel's results were a sign of the uneven impact of coronavirus lockdowns on demand for its array of toys, which also includes the Thomas and Friends and American Girl brands.

"We entered the second quarter with extensive retail closures and distribution challenges and had to absorb a full quarter of Covid-19 impact," said Mattel Chief Executive Ynon Kreiz in a news release.

"While revenues were down, they exceeded our expectations, particularly in North America, Barbie, and games, where we saw sales increases."

The toymaker still reported a second-quarter loss of US$109.2 (RM465) behind a 15 per cent drop in revenues to US$732 million.

Sales of Barbie rose seven percent during the period, much better than the 21 per cent fall in Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends and the 22 per cent drop in Hot Wheels.

The toymaker said all its factories were now open after it experienced temporary closures of some manufacturing and distribution facilities early in the quarter.

Shares jumped 5.2 per cent to US$12.23 in after-hours trading. — AFP