Roche profit, sales slip despite coronavirus test blitz

The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland February 1, 2018. Net profit slid by five per cent from the same period last year to 8.5 billion Swiss francs in the first six months of this year. — Reuters pic

ZURICH, July 23 — Swiss pharmaceutical group Roche, which has been at the forefront of deploying coronavirus tests and research into treatments, said today its first half profit and sales both dipped as consumers put off treatment.

The appreciation of the Swiss franc, seen as a safe haven investment during times of trouble, also played a role as both profit and sales rose marginally when changes in exchange rates are stripped out.

Net profit slid by five per cent from the same period last year to 8.5 billion Swiss francs (RM39 billion) in the first six months of this year. At constant exchange rates it represents a gain of three per cent.

Same story for sales, a four per cent slide in overall sales in Swiss francs to 29.3 billion is a one per cent gain at constant exchange rates.

The sales figure came in lower than the 30.2 billion consensus forecast of analysts surveyed by Swiss business news agency AWP.

“The uptake of our recently introduced (coronavirus) medicines and diagnostic tests continues to be strong,” said CEO Severin Schwan in the company’s earnings statement.

“At the same time, Roche’s regular business was significantly impacted by the pandemic in the second quarter.”

Thus, sales of its tests for novel coronavirus made a positive contribution, but the pandemic saw sales of other diagnostic equipment fall due to “delays of patients visiting physicians”, the company said.

Schwan said “we now see clear signs of recovery.”

The firm confirmed its outlook for the year, which is for a low- to mid-single digit rise in sales at constant exchange rates. It said core earnings per share are likely to increase in line with sales, and it aims to increase its dividend.

Roche shares shed 1.9 per cent to 332.4 Swiss francs in early trading in a flat Swiss market. — AFP