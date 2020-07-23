Hong Kong stocks close with gains

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a stocks display board outside Exchange Square in Hong Kong July 16, 2020, as the city experiences another spike in coronavirus cases. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, July 23 — Hong Kong stocks finished slightly higher today, clawing back some of the big losses suffered the day before, with traders tracking China-US tensions and talks in Washington over a new stimulus package.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.82 per cent, or 205.06 points, to 25,263.00.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.24 per cent, or 8.05 points, to 3,325.11, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was flat, inching down 0.50 points to 2,250.92. — AFP