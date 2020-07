Chinese vaccine maker CanSino Biologics' sign is pictured on its building in Tianjin, China November 20, 2018. — Reuters pic

MEXICO CITY, July 23 — China plans to provide a US$1 billion (RM4.26 billion) loan to make its coronavirus vaccine accessible for countries across Latin America and the Caribbean, the Mexican foreign ministry said yesterday.

Mexico's foreign ministry said in a statement that China had made the pledge in a virtual meeting between ministers from some Latin American and Caribbean countries. — Reuters