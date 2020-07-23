American and Southwest rethink summer flight adds as demand stalls

A number of grounded Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft are shown parked at Victorville Airport in Victorville, California March 26, 2019. Its average daily cash burn is seen stalling at US$23 million per day over the third quarter. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, July 23 — American Airlines and Southwest Airlines said today they are rethinking the number of flights they had planned to add to their schedules for August and September as Covid-19 cases spike in some parts of the United States.

Both had added more aggressively than competitors Delta Air Lines and United Airlines when demand started to pick up in May and June.

Now optimism has waned as some states scale back reopening plans and expand quarantines to tackle surging cases. Demand is not forecast to fully recover before a vaccine.

American, the world’s largest carrier, expects third-quarter capacity to be down about 60 per cent from a year ago, lower than previously forecast, and is reviewing plans for the fourth quarter.

“We’ll add back only what makes sense,” American Chief Executive said on an investor call.

Shares in American were 2.6 per cent lower while Southwest lost 2.4 per cent.

Southwest, which analysts have forecast to weather the coronavirus pandemic better than larger US carriers thanks to its domestic focus and lower-cost structure, said weakening revenues was increasing its daily cash burn rate to US$18 million (RM77 million) in July from US$16 million in June.

Its average daily cash burn is seen stalling at US$23 million per day over the third quarter.

American, Delta and United each expect an improvement in their burn rates over the rest of the year, but say halting the cash bleed entirely will depend on demand.

American burned about US$55 million a day in the second quarter, which it ended with US$10.2 billion in liquidity.

Southwest had US$15.5 billion liquidity at the end of June.

Both airlines have warned of furloughs in the fall, even as more than a quarter of their respective workforces have opted for extended leaves or early retirements that will generate cost savings in the fourth quarter.

US airlines received a US$25 billion government bailout to cover payroll through September, and unions are lobbying for a second package to help keep workers employed through March.

To reassure passengers on the safety of air travel during the pandemic, large US airlines have recently toughened their policies on face masks, with Southwest telling customers yesterday that if they can’t wear a mask for any reason, they should not fly. Only children under the age of two are exempt.

Southwest swung to a US$1.5 billion net loss, or US$2.67 per share, in the second quarter, as total operating revenue fell 82.9 per cent to US$1.01 billion.

At American, the net loss excluding items was US$3.4 billion, or US$7.82 per share, while operating revenue plunged 86.4 per cent to US$1.62 billion.

Alaska Air Group, which reported a second-quarter net loss of US$214 million today, said it expected its capacity to be down about 35 per cent in the fourth quarter, forcing it to cut about 7,000 of its 23,000 employees. — Reuters