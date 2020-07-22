TNB awarded RM16.9b of contracts under its Bumiputera programme from 1995 to 2019, says chief procurement officer

Chief procurement officer Amir Mahmood Abdullah said this involves 822 companies, comprising 32 suppliers and 790 contractors. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

BANGI, July 22 — Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has awarded RM16.9 billion worth of contracts to vendor companies under its Bumiputera Manufacturers and Contractors Programme (PPKB) from 1995 till 2019.

Chief procurement officer Amir Mahmood Abdullah said this involves 822 companies, comprising 32 suppliers and 790 contractors.

“The number of contracts awarded this year will depend on our application to the Energy Commission (EC), where new applications are still being considered.

“We have allocated capital expenditure of RM7 billion for new infrastructure and development projects for this year,” he told reporters after the launch of the “Upskilling Programme for TNB contractors” here today.

The programme was launched by TNB chairman, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid with the deputy divisional secretary-general of the vendor section of the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, Azrilqh Abdul Aziz.

Mahdzir in his speech said the initiative of the programme was to enhance the expertise of contractors by increasing their competency level.

“It is also aimed to ensure that the work executed was of quality and adhered to established engineering standards.

“This was also in line with TNB’s commitment to develop PPKB vendors consistent with the nation’s aspiration of enhancing the trade and industry sector,” he said.

He added that TNB had played its role as a major company in developing vendor especially Bumi vendors for more than a quarter of a century where the trickle-down effect was discernible.

On the RM16.9 billion of contracts awarded thus far, it had contributed to the economy through supplies, retail and providing jobs.

When asked about TNB’s legal suit against Lembaga Hasil Dalam Negeri ( LHDN) regarding a dispute of tax valued at RM1.81 billion, its chief executive officer Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said TNB was confident of its position.

“We will let the High Court adjudicate on the matter,” he added. — Bernama