Hong Kong stocks finish sharply lower

HONG KONG, July 22 — Hong Kong shares tumbled today following the previous day’s rally and with investors spooked by a record jump in infections in the city that many fear could see stricter containment measures introduced.

The Hang Seng Index sank 2.25 per cent, or 577.72 points, to 25,057.94.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.37 per cent, or 12.27 points, to 3,333.16, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange climbed 0.84 per cent, or 18.73 points, to 2,251.43. — AFP