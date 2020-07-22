Bullish markets lift pound to six-week high, look past economy woes

The pound rose as high as US$1.2753, the highest since June 11, and by 1550 GMT it was trading at US$1.2740, up 0.6 per cent on the day. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 22 ― The pound rallied for the third straight session yesterday, touching a six-week high above US$1.27 (RM5.41) as market optimism over a potential coronavirus vaccine and an EU agreement on a recovery fund outweighed concerns about the UK economy.

The currency had enjoyed its best day in three weeks on Monday despite poor UK economic data and a lack of concrete progress on Brexit trade talks.

That rally continued as, aside from the EU recovery fund agreement, early data from trials of three potential Covid-19 vaccines showed promise.

“Generally, it's more about improvement in general risk sentiment. When you have risk-on in equities, the pound generally benefits,” MUFG strategist Lee Hardman said.

A relatively bullish assessment of the British economy by Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane could also be supporting the pound, Hardman added.

The currency rose as high as US$1.2753, the highest since June 11, and by 1550 GMT it was trading at US$1.2740, up 0.6 per cent on the day. Sterling has gained 1.3 per cent already this week.

Versus the euro, it firmed 0.3 per cent at 90.24 pence, having earlier reached a one-week high.

British shares, the blue chip FTSE100 as well as the mid-cap FTSE 250, rose in line with world stocks .

Meanwhile data showed British government borrowing a record £127.9 billion in the first three months of the 2020/21 financial year ― more than double the total for the whole year before.

June borrowing alone, excluding state-owned banks, was £35.5 billion, five times higher than a year earlier.

Britain's debt to GDP ratio will likely exceed 100 per cent soon, the UK Office for Budget Responsibility said.

A sale of 30-year government bonds also drew the lowest demand since March, continuing a recent pattern whereby investors accept record low yields for short-dated UK debt but are less keen on longer maturities.

Commerzbank analysts said the economy and Brexit risks meant the pound would “have to fight against strong headwinds”.

The pessimism is reflected in speculative positioning on sterling; short positions are around the levels of December 2019, when investors were hedging against the prospect of a hung parliament in a general election. ― Reuters