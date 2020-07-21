US stocks open higher on EU stimulus deal, earnings

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York January 15, 2020. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, July 21 — Wall Street stocks opened higher today following an agreement by European leaders on a giant stimulus plan and gains by IBM and other companies that reported earnings.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 26,957.50, up 1.0 per cent.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.6 per cent to 3,271.94, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.1 per cent to 10,774.39, adding to yesterday’s record close.

EU leaders emerged from a marathon four-day and four-night summit with a €750 billion (RM3.7 trillion) deal to boost economies shattered by the coronavirus epidemic. The package is the biggest-ever joint borrowing by the 27 members of the bloc.

The deal comes as US lawmakers begin work on another round of stimulus from Washington, with key policy makers far apart on what the next package should include.

Among individual companies, IBM jumped 2.6 per cent after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter profits.

Coca-Cola rose 3.2 per cent after reporting results, while Lockheed Martin gained 2.9 per cent. — AFP