Tokyo shares open higher

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.43 per cent or 98.12 points to 22,815.60 in early trade while the broader Topix index rose 0.19 per cent or 2.96 points to 1,579.99. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, July 21 ― Tokyo shares opened higher today after US high-tech stocks surged overnight on hopes for strong earnings.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.43 per cent or 98.12 points to 22,815.60 in early trade while the broader Topix index rose 0.19 per cent or 2.96 points to 1,579.99.

The solid start on the Tokyo market came after major US tech shares such as Amazon and Microsoft drove the tech-rich Nasdaq Composit Index to another record close of 10,767.09, up 2.5 per cent.

“Against expectations, US stocks returned to the trading week by gaining, which should encourage Tokyo shares to also rise in early trade,” Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

US high-tech shares benefitted as many workers around the world turned to their products to work from home or do online shopping.

The Tokyo market should also remain well supported thanks to the Bank of Japan's asset purchase programme, amid thin trade, the brokerage said.

But some investors may refrain from making major moves ahead of a four-day weekend in Japan, Okasan said, adding that the market could turn mixed after an initial round of buying is finished.

Many investors are also eyeing opportunities to lock in profits ahead of a new corporate earnings season.

The dollar stood at ¥107.12 (RM4.25), compared with ¥107.30 yesterday in New York.

Ahead of the opening bell, the government said Japan's core consumer prices remained flat in June from a year ago, providing a further piece of evidence for Tokyo's prolonged struggle to boost prices to achieve two-percent inflation and foster stable growth.

Among major shares, tech investor SoftBank Group surged 2.17 per cent to 5,408. Tokyo Electron, major producer of equipment for making semiconductors, also rose 0.82 per cent to ¥29,360.

Sony added 1.72 per cent to ¥8,391, while Nintendo jumped 2.38 per cent to ¥48,140.

But Toyota lost earlier gains and fell 0.18 per cent to ¥6,782.

Drug maker Shionogi&Co added 1.95 per cent to ¥6,382 after the Nikkei business daily reported that it was expanding its capacity to produce vaccines, as the company continues the development of a coronavirus vaccine. ― AFP