Tokyo shares close up on high-tech gains

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.73 per cent, or 166.74 points, to 22,884.22 while the broader Topix index was up 0.36 per cent, or 5.71 points, at 1,582.74. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, July 21 ― Tokyo shares closed higher today as investors bought on dips in the high-tech sector after the US Nasdaq powered to another record.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.73 per cent, or 166.74 points, to 22,884.22 while the broader Topix index was up 0.36 per cent, or 5.71 points, at 1,582.74.

“High-tech shares led today's gains” after Amazon and Microsoft drove the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index to another record close, said Shinichi Yamamoto, a broker at Okasan Securities in Tokyo.

“The Nasdaq gain prompted investors to buy back Japanese high-tech shares which declined recently,” Yamamoto told AFP.

But trading was sluggish as many investors refrained from making major moves ahead of a four-day weekend in Japan, brokers said.

The dollar stood at ¥107.35 (RM4.26) in Asian afternoon trade, compared with ¥107.30 yesterday in New York.

Investors welcomed an EU accord on a landmark stimulus package to fight the aftershocks of the coronavirus outbreak, “but the direct impact of the deal on Japanese shares was limited,” Yamamoto said.

Ahead of the opening bell, the government said Japan's core consumer prices remained flat in June from a year ago, providing a further piece of evidence for Tokyo's prolonged struggle to boost prices to achieve two-percent inflation and foster stable growth.

Among major shares, tech investor SoftBank Group surged 3.06 per cent to ¥6,464 as Tokyo Electron, a major producer of equipment for making semiconductors, jumped 2.33 per cent to ¥29,800.

Sony added 1.57 per cent to ¥8,379, while Nintendo gained 1.80 per cent to ¥47,870.

Drug maker Shionogi rallied 2.84 per cent to ¥6,438 after the Nikkei business daily reported that it was expanding its capacity to produce vaccines, as the company continues the development of a coronavirus vaccine. ― AFP