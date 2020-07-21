Ringgit ends unchanged amid lack of catalysts

As at 6pm, the local unit stood at 4.2600/2650 against the US dollar, the same as at yesterday’s close. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The ringgit closed unchanged against the US dollar today amid a lack of fresh catalysts to move the market and despite the weak sentiment on the greenback, dealers said.

As at 6pm, the local unit stood at 4.2600/2650 against the US dollar, the same as at yesterday’s close.

A dealer said the US dollar lost its traction as safe-haven currency following positive news on the Covid-19 vaccine front.

“Although the Covid-19 cases are increasing in many parts of the world, news of potential vaccine has somewhat stabilised sentiment in the market.

“The US dollar is on the verge of declining; unfortunately, it was not enough to push the ringgit higher,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mostly lower against other benchmark currencies.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.0654/0697 from 3.0639/0681 on Monday, decreased versus the British pound to 5.4047/4127 from 5.3625/3701 and weakened against the euro to 4.8743/8817 from yesterday’s 4.8798/8860.

The local unit, however, rose vis-a-vis the Japanese yen to 3.9717/9774 from 3.9720/9771 previously. — Bernama