M&G sells 40pc of MGS8 to Muhibbah Engineering for RM21.8m

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Marine & General Bhd (M&G) has disposed of a 40 per cent equity interest in wholly-owned indirect unit M&G Sutera 8 Sdn Bhd (MGS8) to Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd (MEB) for RM21.84 million.

The marine charter service provider said its subsidiary M&G Marine Logistics Holdings Sdn Bhd (MGML) yesterday inked a subscription agreement with Muhibbah for the transaction, which is expected to be completed in the third quarter of this year.

The subscription consideration was to partially settle the outstanding sum owed by MGML’s subsidiary MGS8 under a RM54.6 million ship building contract with MEB for the design, construction, commissioning and delivery of a 7,000 deadweight tonnage chemical tanker named JM Sutera 8.

MGML had provided shareholder advances to MGS8 amounting to RM32.76 million, which was paid directly to MME as part settlement of the contract price, while RM21.84 million of the contract price remained outstanding.

Loss-making M&G said the deal would reduce the utilisation of its funds as capital expenditure towards JM Sutera 8, allowing it to deploy its internally generated funds towards future fleet expansion or other business opportunities as they arose.

It added that MEB’s participation in MGS8 as a shareholder would allow MGS8 to gain a business partner with valuable expertise as an integrated solutions provider for maritime and oil and gas projects. — Bernama