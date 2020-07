The Hong Kong Exchanges flag, Chinese national flag and Hong Kong flag are hoisted outside the Hong Kong Stocks Exchange in Hong Kong June 7, 2016. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, July 21 — Hong Kong stocks rallied more than two per cent today, in line with a global advance, as positive results from early trials fanned hopes that scientists are on track to create a virus vaccine.

The Hang Seng Index rose 2.31 per cent, or 577.67 points, to 25,635.66.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.20 per cent, or 6.75 points, to 3,320.89, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange climbed 0.72 per cent, or 15.99 points, to 2,232.70. — AFP