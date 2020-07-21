Eversendai delivers maiden European offshore wind renewable energy jacket structure project

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Eversendai Corporation Bhd’s wholly-owned unit, Eversendai Offshore RMC FZE, has delivered its maiden European offshore wind renewable energy jacket structure project for Hollandse Kust Zuid (Alpha) Offshore Windfarm in the Netherlands.

In a statement today, Eversendai said the project is a foundation jacket structure for the 700-megawatt high-voltage alternating current offshore topside substation platform to Petrofac Ltd for Hollandse Kust Zuid (Alpha) Offshore Windfarm, developed by Dutch transmission system operator TenneT.

“The 1.4-gigawatt Hollandse Kust Zuid zone comprises four offshore wind farms that will be connected to the HKZ Alpha and Beta substations.

“Covering an area of 235.8 square kilometres, the HollandseKust (Zuid) Wind Farm Zone (HKZ) is a designated wind farm zone located off the Dutch province of Zuid-Holland,” it said.

Eversendai said the scope of work for the project includes fabrication engineering, fabrication and construction of jacket, piles, as well as appurtenances which include load-out and sea-fastening.

“This is the largest and heaviest six-legged jacket fabricated and constructed by Eversendai Offshore to date that weighs about 4,400 tonnes and is 39 metres in length, 20 metres in breadth and 45 metres in height,” it added.

Eversendai Offshore chief executive officer Narish Nathan said the project is a significant achievement for the company in delivering its first European offshore wind renewable energy project, taking into consideration all the operational restrictions and disruptions brought upon by the on-going Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama