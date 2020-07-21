CIMB Thai net profit soars 115.6pc for 1H2020

A logo of Malaysia’s CIMB Bank is on display outside its branch in Kuala Lumpur February 7, 2013. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — CIMB Thai Group posted a consolidated net profit of THB 1.39 billion (RM187 million) for six months ended June 30, 2020 (1H2020) which represented an increase of 115.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The improvement was mainly attributed to a 10.5 per cent growth in operating income, according to its president/chief executive officer Adisorn Sermchaiwong in a statement today.

On a Y-o-Y basis, its operating income rose 10.5 per cent to THB7.93 billion, while net interest income increased 1.0 per cent driven by hire purchase loans segment.

As at June 30, deposits, inclusive of bills of exchange, debentures and selected structured deposit products, went up 9.9 per cent to THB265.3 billion from December 31, 2019.

However, total gross loans, inclusive of loans guaranteed by other banks and loans to financial institutions, decreased 0.3 per cent to THB241.3 billion. — Bernama