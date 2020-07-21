Celcom collaborates with Aerodyne to explore drone technology

Celcom Axiata chief executive officer Idham Nawawi said, in its pursuit to become an IR4.0 technology adoption enabler, Celcom highly welcomed collaborations with multiple partners, especially local technology companies and start-ups. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Celcom Axiata Bhd has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aerodyne Group to explore the development of drone technology as Industrial Revolution (IR) 4.0 solutions, with a focus on urban and agricultural sectors.

In a joint statement today, the companies said the proposed collaboration presented an opportunity to jointly develop and go-to-market with innovative solutions, leveraging on both parties’ strengths in telecommunications technology, automation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning and 5G technology.

Celcom Axiata chief executive officer Idham Nawawi said, in its pursuit to become an IR4.0 technology adoption enabler, Celcom highly welcomed collaborations with multiple partners, especially local technology companies and start-ups.

“Such collaboration is crucial to solidify the foundation in building a sustainable expertise within the local ecosystem and enabling multiple industries in Malaysia to fully embrace the industrial revolution.

“The affiliation with local technology companies such as Aerodyne is a part of Celcom’s strategy towards stronger digital advocacy to aspiring local digital and technology entrepreneurs,” he said.

Aerodyne and its solution partners will also have the opportunity to be part of Celcom’s Centre of Digital Excellence (CODE) upcoming initiatives, with a focus on research and development in telecommunications technologies, and potentially co-develop use-cases that are essential to optimise identified industries.

The companies said the proposed development of innovative solutions will potentially pave the way for Celcom to expand its business to business (B2B) solution offerings within its ecosystem.

Furthermore, Aerodyne’s existing drone solutions will also be powered by Celcom and will be progressively expanded into various Aerodyne solutions.

Idham said this initiative was also a continuation of the support provided by Axiata Digital Fund, through its investment in Aerodyne previously.

“We hope to develop more similar collaborations to continuously inspire Malaysians technology entrepreneurs and start-ups into faster adoption of Internet of Things and AI solutions, and at the same time contribute to the building of an inclusive local digital ecosystem,” he added. — Bernama