Asian markets set to track US gains on vaccine, EU deal hopes

A screen displaying the Hang Seng Index is seen at the entrance to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.92 per cent. — Reuters file pic

NEW YORK, July 21 ― Asian shares were set to open higher today after US markets gained ground on positive data from trials of three potential Covid-19 vaccines and hopes that the European Union would finalise a recovery fund.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.70 per cent in early trade while Japan's Nikkei 225 futures were up 0.02 per cent, or 0.47 per cent higher than the Nikkei's close yesterday.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.92 per cent. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.08 per cent.

Early data from trials of three potential Covid-19 vaccines released yesterday, including a closely-watched candidate from Oxford University, increased confidence that a vaccine can train the immune system to recognize and fight the novel coronavirus without serious side effects.

European Union leaders appeared to near an agreement yesterday on a €750 billion (RM3.6 trillion) stimulus plan for regional economies hard-hit by the pandemic.

Also supporting sentiment were hopes for another round of US economic stimulus after congressional Republicans announced plans to seek another US$1 trillion in coronavirus economic relief.

“Global equities kicked off the trading week on a positive note as vaccine hopes supported optimism,” Felicity Emmett of ANZ Research wrote. “US politicians will begin discussing the next tranche of stimulus this week, and that's going to be a key focal point for markets too.”

The day's news helped push the euro to its highest level in more than four months against the US dollar, while the Nasdaq reached a new high ― its seventh record in July.

The euro was up 0.16 per cent, at US$1.1444, while the yen gained 0.27 per cent, to US$107.2800.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.03 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.84 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.51 per cent.

Tech stocks Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp provided the biggest boosts to the Nasdaq and the S&P500.

MSCI's benchmark for global equity markets rose 0.85 per cent.

However, worries about the pandemic's economic and human toll pushed gold prices to their highest level since September 2011 yesterday. US gold futures settled up 0.4 per cent to US$1,817.40 per ounce.

More than 14.58 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 605,782 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Oil prices were little changed yesterday. Brent crude settled up 14 cents, or 0.3 per cent, at US$43.28 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 22 cents, 0.5 per cent, to US$40.81. ― Reuters