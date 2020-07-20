US stocks mixed ahead of congressional stimulus debate

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, US, March 5, 2020. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, July 20 — Wall Street stocks were mixed early today as markets awaited congressional debate on another round of stimulus spending and major earnings releases later in the week.

Top lawmakers appeared to be far from agreement on legislation to support unemployed workers and industries beaten down by social distancing measures, as the United States contends with spiking coronavirus cases in its south and west.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.5 per cent at 26,531.01.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.3 per cent to 3,216.61, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.2 per cent to 10,526.35.

Major companies reporting results this week include Microsoft, American Airlines and AT&T. Analysts described last week’s banking results as generally better than expected.

Oil services firm Halliburton jumped 6.4 per cent despite reporting a US$1.7 billion (RM7.3 billion) quarterly loss following a 46 per cent plunge in revenues.

Noble Energy rose 7.0 per cent as Chevron announced it would acquire the exploration and production company for US$5 billion. Chevron dropped 1.7 per cent. — AFP