A passerby wearing a protective face mask walks past an electronic board showing the graphs of the recent movements of Japan's Nikkei share average outside a brokerage in Tokyo. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, June 20 — Tokyo shares opened higher Monday as investors continue to look for bargains before corporate earnings announcements begin later this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.27 per cent or 60.52 points to 22,756.94, while the broader Topix index rose 0.22 per cent or 3.48 points to 1,577.33. — Reuters