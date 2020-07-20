Ringgit opens flat against US dollar

As at 9am, the local unit remained at 4.2630/2680 against the greenback from last Friday’s close. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The ringgit opened flat against the US dollar today amid muted demand for the local note and the weaker greenback, dealers said.

As at 9am, the local unit remained at 4.2630/2680 against the greenback from last Friday’s close.

MIDF Research said the weaker US dollar was due to the reduced ‘safe-haven’ demand for the greenback following positive news on the Covid-19 vaccine development.

Meanwhile, a dealer said despite stable oil prices, investors were at the same time concerned about soaring tensions between the US-China especially related to democracy and human rights issues.

At the time of writing, benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.58 per cent lower at US$42.89 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mostly higher against other benchmark currencies.

The ringgit improved against the Singapore dollar to 3.0645/0698 from 3.0658/0698 on Friday and rose against the yen to 3.96899747 from 3.9774/9836.

The local unit gained against the British pound to 5.3432/3512 from Friday’s 5.3467/3546 and but marginally declined against the euro to 4.8658/8732 from 4.8649/8719. — Bernama