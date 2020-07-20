European stocks start week in red

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index dipped 0.4 per cent to 5,047.03 points and Frankfurt’s DAX 30 shed 0.3 per cent to 12,881.69. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, July 20 — Europe’s stock markets opened lower today as EU leaders struggled to unite over the terms of a vast €750 billion (RM3.7 trillion) post-coronavirus economic rescue plan.

Investor sentiment was also dented as a spike in new Covid-19 infections forced some governments to impose fresh containment measures, notably in Australia, Hong Kong and the United States.

In initial trade, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 0.8 per cent to 6,240.52 points, compared with the closing level from Friday.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index dipped 0.4 per cent to 5,047.03 points and Frankfurt’s DAX 30 shed 0.3 per cent to 12,881.69. — AFP