EU recovery summit could end with no deal, says Merkel

Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a meeting of an EU summit on a coronavirus recovery package at the European Council building in Brussels on July 19, 2020. — AFP pic

BRUSSELS, July 19 — Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel warned it was still possible that EU leaders could fail to reach an agreement today on a huge post-virus recovery plan for the shattered European economy.

Arriving for the third and probably final day of an extraordinary European summit, Merkel said the 27 leaders had “many positions” on the size of the fund, on rules for accessing it and on tying it to respect for the rule of law.

“I still can’t say whether a solution will be found,” she said. “There is a lot of good will... but it may also be that no result will be achieved today.” — AFP