Wall St opens higher on hopes of stimulus-led economic rebound

A man wears a protective mask as he walks past the New York Stock Exchange on the corner of Wall and Broad streets during the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, New York, US, March 13, 2020. — Reuters pic

JULY 17 — US stocks opened higher today, with the S&P 500 on course for its third straight weekly gain, as investors bet on more official stimulus to drive a post-pandemic economic revival even as domestic coronavirus cases posted another record jump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.91 points, or 0.15 per cent, at the open to 26,774.62. The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.64 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 3,224.21, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 26.69 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 10,500.52 at the opening bell. — Reuters