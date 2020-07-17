US housing starts jump 17.3pc in June, says government

Workers install roof trusses onto a new house in Arvada, Colorado July 10, 2017. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, July 17 — US home construction surged 17.3 per cent in June, the Commerce Department said today, as the sector continued to gain ground following the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The rebound in housing starts compared to May, came as the Northeast — home to the worst initial outbreak of Covid-19 — saw a 114.3 per cent spike compared to May, with the Midwest and South also seeing growth.

But home construction initiated is down 4.0 per cent from June 2019, according to the monthly data report. — AFP