Tokyo stocks open higher on cheaper yen

TOKYO, July 17 ― Tokyo stocks opened higher today as the positive effects of a cheaper yen against the dollar narrowly outweighed falls on Wall Street to boost sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.29 per cent or 66.80 points at 22,837.16 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.17 per cent or 2.67 points to 1,581.73.

“Japanese shares are top-heavy as investors were disheartened by falls in US shares... but the dollar-yen range of 107.00-107.50 yen is supporting” the market, said Okasan Online Securities chief strategist Yoshihiro Ito.

Mizuho Securities said in a note that “worries over an expansion in virus infections and its impact on the domestic economy, along with concerns over the US-China confrontation, are seen prompting some selling”.

The Topix index soon lost steam, hovering between positive and negative territory about 30 minutes after the opening bell.

Investors are also closely watching the two-day EU summit starting later Friday, Mizuho added.

The dollar fetched ¥107.32 (RM4.27) in early Asian trade, against ¥107.29 in New York and ¥106.94 in Tokyo yesterday.

In Tokyo, exporters were generally higher with Nissan gaining 1.46 per cent to ¥450.1, Toyota trading up 0.87 per cent at ¥6,849, chip-testing equipment maker Advantest up 2.57 per cent at 6,780 yen and Olympus up 0.84 per cent at ¥1,986.5.

Airlines were among the losers, with Japan Airlines trading down 2.14 per cent at ¥1,985 and its rival ANA Holdings off 2.86 per cent at ¥2,497.5.

Tokyo reported a record number of new daily virus infection cases in the Japanese capital yesterday that forced the government to scale down its subsidies programme aimed at boosting tourism.

On Wall Street, the Dow shed 0.5 per cent to close at 26,734.71. ― AFP