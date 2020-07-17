Rising US Covid-19 cases slam global stocks, push debt yields lower

A jump in the number of US Covid-19 cases has forced states such as California to reduce business activity again, sparking fears of further economic damage and taking the shine off a Wall Street rally built on recovery hopes. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, July 17 ― Government debt yields and global equity markets fell yesterday as a growing number of US coronavirus cases weighed on risk sentiment, which was also hurt by deteriorating US-China relations and discouraging Chinese data.

The pandemic continues to surge in many Southern and Western states, with 67,404 new US cases reported as of Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of new cases in European and Asian developed countries is in the hundreds, with the exception of Russia and the UK, according to daily situation reports by the World Health Organisation.

Data showed the resurgence in new cases was chipping away at a budding recovery. While US retail sales rose a better-than-expected 7.5 per cent in June, the Labour Department said 1.3 million people filed for state unemployment benefits during the week ending July 11, down just 10,000 from the prior period.

The S&P 500, less than 6 per cent off its all-time peak in February, slipped from a rally that pushed it to a five-week high.

US stocks are taking a pause after a strong run-up in recent days, said Jon Adams, senior market strategist at BMO Global Asset Management in Chicago.

“There is a bit more concern today at least around the resurgence of the virus, and initial jobless claims were a bit higher than expectations,” Adams said.

“We do think we might see a pause in the resumption of economic recovery that we've seen over the last couple of months,” he said.

MSCI's world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 nations, fell 0.72 per cent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.34 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.73 per cent.

Treasury yields fell and gold eased, though futures contracts remained above US$1,800 (RM7,683.57) an ounce. The 10-year Treasury note fell 1.2 basis points to yield 0.6184 per cent.

Relations between the world's two largest economies have sunk to a decades low, with new points of contention surfacing almost daily.

The Trump administration is considering banning travel to the United States by all members of the Chinese Communist Party and their families, a person familiar with the matter said, a move that would worsen already-tense US-China relations.

China accused the United States of “gangster logic” after President Donald Trump ordered an end to Hong Kong's special status under US law in response to China's imposition of new security legislation on the former British colony.

Asian stock markets fell overnight and the Chinese yuan slid as China grappled with the pandemic and renewed tensions with the United States, which span trade, technology and geopolitics.

The risks to China's economy were partly reflected in data that showed Chinese consumers kept their wallets tightly shut in June. Retail sales slid 1.8 per cent, the fifth month of decline and worse than a forecast for 0.3 per cent growth last month.

In currency markets the euro, which hit a four-month high of US$1.1452 on Wednesday, slid 0.25 per cent to US$1.1381. The dollar index rose 0.334 per cent to US$96.3140 and the yen gained 0.37 per cent at US$107.3200.

Italian government bond yields fell to their lowest since late March at 1.245 per cent after the European Central Bank reassured markets it will most likely use the full firepower of emergency bond purchases to tackle the hit from the coronavirus.

While the economy in the 19-country euro zone had shown signs of a “significant, though uneven and partial recovery,” the outlook remained uncertain amid risks of a second wave of infections, ECB President Christine Lagarde said.

Oil prices eased after Opec and allies such as Russia agreed to taper record supply curbs from August, though the drop was cushioned by hopes for a swift pickup in US demand after a big drawdown from the country's crude stocks.

Brent crude futures settled down 42 cents at US$43.37 a barrel, while US crude fell 45 cents to settle at US$40.75 a barrel.

Spot gold prices fell below the US$1,800 an ounce, but futures held above the key level. US gold futures settled down 0.7 per cent to US$1,800.30. ― Reuters