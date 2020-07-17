Ringgit ends higher against US dollar, tracks equity market

A Malaysia Ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — The ringgit ended higher against the US dollar at the close today in line with the improved sentiment on the local equities market, dealers said.

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI ended on a firm note, rising 31.33 points to 1,596.33.

As at 6 pm, the local unit rose to 4.2630/2680 against the greenback from Thursday’s close of 4.2680/2730.

AxiCorp chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said the local currency was marginally better due to upbeat local stock market but trading activity remained very light.

“There were little news to really drive sentiment today. As stock markets rallied a touch but the rise in Covid-19 cases globally have kept a tentative safe-haven bid under the US dollar.

“Meanwhile, crude oil prices were also extremely stable,” he told Bernama.

He noted that foreign exchange traders’ focus are now on the outcome of the European Union (EU) summit.

“A favourable result that could add more stimulus to the market and support risk sentiment should see the euro higher and the dollar lower...and this should benefit the ringgit,” he added.

The EU leaders’ first face-to-face summit in five months kicked off today. The two-day meeting is expected to provide a breakthrough on how to spend €1 trillion over seven years and finalising the terms of the EU recovery fund.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded higher against other benchmark currencies.

The local unit slid against the British pound to 5.3467/3546 from Thursday’s 5.3435/3519 and slipped against the euro to 4.8649/8719 from 4.8570/8640.

The ringgit decreased against the Singapore dollar to 3.0658/0698 from 3.0626/0666 on Thursday but appreciated against the yen to 3.9774/9836 from 3.9828/9882 yesterday. — Bernama